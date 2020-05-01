Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY PATRICIA ROBINSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY PATRICIA ROBINSON On April 16, 2020, our Angel on earth, Mary Patricia Robinson rose to be with God's angels and her Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her children, Gregg, Frances, and Patrick. She was preceded in death by her eldest son Garrett, who we are sure was by her bedside as well as brother Frank J. Bailey and step-brother Herbert A. Bailey. Mary was born in St. Paul, MN on Nov. 20, 1932. She had a spiritual and robust life with many interests and accomplishments. Of the many places she lived, Mary grew up and spent most of her years in her beloved Santa Fe. She was an active member of the community both professionally and personally. Her professional career included working for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, the Hinkle Law Firm, and holding several positions in New Mexico State Government. She seized the opportunity to own and operate the very successful Plaza II Executive Center where over a span of twenty-seven years she helped her many tenants and befriended many as well. Mary was active with Rotary International of Santa Fe, receiving several Paul Harris Awards. Her ongoing community service included the Board of the Santa Fe Opera Guild, co-chairing the July 4th Annual Pancake Breakfast, volunteering at the International Folk Art Market and serving on the New Mexico Arts Commission. Mary's greatest passion was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Coming in a close second was her love for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, cheering them on in her living room, South Bend, Indiana and even Dublin, Ireland. We are grateful to her wonderful friends, neighbors, and Dr. Thomas Longley, for their compassionate care of our mother. Mary is survived by her devoted family; sons Gregg Robinson (Tracy) and Patrick Robinson (Pearl); daughter Frances Robinson Bidwell (Mark); daughter-in-law Jeanine Robinson; sister-in-law Rosemary Bailey; grandchildren Brittany Robinson; Brooks Robinson (Lindsay); Patrick Griswold; Austin Robinson, Preston Robinson, Everett Robinson; Patrick T. Robinson; Gisela Linares; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. May our "wild Irish rose" be forever at peace in God's arms. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe for friends and family to gather. Donations in Mary's name may be made to the Rotary Foundation of Santa Fe or to .

MARY PATRICIA ROBINSON On April 16, 2020, our Angel on earth, Mary Patricia Robinson rose to be with God's angels and her Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her children, Gregg, Frances, and Patrick. She was preceded in death by her eldest son Garrett, who we are sure was by her bedside as well as brother Frank J. Bailey and step-brother Herbert A. Bailey. Mary was born in St. Paul, MN on Nov. 20, 1932. She had a spiritual and robust life with many interests and accomplishments. Of the many places she lived, Mary grew up and spent most of her years in her beloved Santa Fe. She was an active member of the community both professionally and personally. Her professional career included working for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, the Hinkle Law Firm, and holding several positions in New Mexico State Government. She seized the opportunity to own and operate the very successful Plaza II Executive Center where over a span of twenty-seven years she helped her many tenants and befriended many as well. Mary was active with Rotary International of Santa Fe, receiving several Paul Harris Awards. Her ongoing community service included the Board of the Santa Fe Opera Guild, co-chairing the July 4th Annual Pancake Breakfast, volunteering at the International Folk Art Market and serving on the New Mexico Arts Commission. Mary's greatest passion was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Coming in a close second was her love for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, cheering them on in her living room, South Bend, Indiana and even Dublin, Ireland. We are grateful to her wonderful friends, neighbors, and Dr. Thomas Longley, for their compassionate care of our mother. Mary is survived by her devoted family; sons Gregg Robinson (Tracy) and Patrick Robinson (Pearl); daughter Frances Robinson Bidwell (Mark); daughter-in-law Jeanine Robinson; sister-in-law Rosemary Bailey; grandchildren Brittany Robinson; Brooks Robinson (Lindsay); Patrick Griswold; Austin Robinson, Preston Robinson, Everett Robinson; Patrick T. Robinson; Gisela Linares; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. May our "wild Irish rose" be forever at peace in God's arms. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe for friends and family to gather. Donations in Mary's name may be made to the Rotary Foundation of Santa Fe or to . Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.