MARY ANITA PEREA Mary "Anita" Perea, 81 resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Perea Jr.; daughter, Debra Ann; parents, Juan and Adela Espinosa; step mom, Cleo Espinosa; in-laws, Edward and Beatrice Perea; brothers, Pete, Ernest, Eddie and Gilbert Espinosa; sisters, Irene Griego and Frances Sisneros; brother in laws, Robert O. Perea, and Alex Griego. She is survived by her loving children; Janet Armijo (Robert), Kathy Webb (David), Charlie Perea, Andy Perea, and Jessica Perea (Florencio "Mouse"); brothers, Johnny, Paul, Eliseo and Robert Espinosa; sister, Raymie Hernandez; sister in laws, Patricia Espinosa, Esther Espinosa, Patty Espinosa and Rita Perea; grandchildren, David J. Webb Jr. (Sher), Mark Webb (Miquela), Kiana Armijo (Elvis), Terrance Armijo (Brittany), Tiedra Armijo - Robles (Andrew), Marissa Armijo (Christina), Arianna Perea (Carlos), Eddy Perea and Jonathan Perea; great grandchildren, Maya Webb, David J. Webb III, Lennay Armijo-Paz, Damian Webb, Ariyah Contreras, Levi Armijo-Paz, Emma Rose Contreras; numerous, nieces and nephews. Anita was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, surrogate mother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the casino, reading books, and gardening. She was best known for her big heart. She had a welcoming home that extended well past her immediate family. This earned her the title of "Mom". She was a "surrogate mom" to many. To view full obituary, please go to www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 19, 2020