MARY ROSE GRAHAM Mary Rose Graham, age 73, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 in her home in Santa Fe, surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 28, 1946 in Marfa, Texas, to Jose Sierra Escamilla and Francis Garza Escamilla, who were traveling salespersons. On January 11, 1969 Rose married Michael Lynn Graham, her husband of 5l years. Rose served as a teacher to 30 students twice a day in Alamagordo, New Mexico, and moved to Santa Fe New Mexico in 1988. It was there that she joined Temple Baptist Church (now Harvest Baptist Church) and began her service and ministries to the Lord. Rose is survived by a number of relatives whom she dearly loved which include; beloved husband, Michael Lynn Graham; brother, Manuel Escamilla and his son Joey Escamilla; half-brother, Jorge Escamilla; stepsisters, Corrina Webb and Josie Solsberry; brother-in-law, Gene William Graham; nephews, Corey Roberts (and his wife Rae) and Justin Roberts; children of Becky Escamilla Roberts (deceased) and Greg Roberts; niece, Sheila and her husband Beto Bejarano and children; and Sheila's sister, Candice and nephew, Keith Escamilla, children of Rose's brother, Jose Escamilla (deceased). Funeral Services will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, Harvest Baptist Church, 2103 Yucca Street, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Condolences and flowers can also be sent to the church. For a detailed obituary go to: www.RiversideFunerals.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 26, 2020

