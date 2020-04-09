MARY STELLA ARCHULETA Mary Stella Archuleta, 93 resident of Santa Fe was called home by our Father on April 5th. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Margarito and Amelia Romero; brothers, Juan, Edumenio, and Guadalupe Romero; and sister, Genevieve (Jenny) Archuleta. Mary is survived by her half-sister, Adela Martinez; her children, Eddie Archuleta (Helen), and Molly Martinez both of Santa Fe, Patricia Patton of Espanola. Grandchildren; Bryan Maestas (Mary), Eddie Anthony (Melette), Eric Maestas (Antoinette), Mark Maestas (Jeanette), Robert Patton and Shaylee Patton. Great-grandchildren, Antonio Archuleta (Erica), Lorenzo Archuleta, Brianna Patton, Marisa Maestas, Andres Archuleta, Nathan Maestas, Kaitlyn Maestas, Darius Patton, Zachary Maestas, Andrew Maestas, and DeSean Patton. Great-great-grandchildren, Tomas Archuleta and Jonathan Archuleta. Special Goddaughter/niece, Roselyn Corrals (Benedict). Mary was a very loving person and a grandmother to all that knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, going to the casino, bingo, fishing, and listening to her favorite musician Lorenzo Antonio. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and those who cared for her at Santa Fe Care Center. The family of Mary Stella Archuleta has entrusted Rivera Family Funeral Home with the care of their loved one. Services will be held at a later date. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 12, 2020