MARY T. ROMERO 1925-2019 Our mother, Mary T. Romero, went to be with our Lord on December 26, 2019. Mary was born in September 1925 in San Miguel, New Mexico to Eleanor Vigil Tapia and Alfredo Tapia. Mary was a beautiful woman, a woman that had the titles of Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mom, Grandma, aunt and friend. She was generous, kind, and understanding. The Lord was first and foremost in her life, then the next most precious thing was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Rudolfo "Rudy" Romero in 2011 and her son Baby Ivan John in 1965. She was also preceded by her parents, her sisters, Martina Maes Cortez (Martin, William) and Lena Chavez (Joe). She is survived by her children Albert (Jill), Leonard (Lorraine), Michael, Roseana (Danny), Suzanne (Steve); grandchildren Christina (Daron) and Anastacia (Chris), great grandchild Mary, her namesake; and many nieces and nephews. Mary spent her childhood in Ribera, New Mexico. She and her mother moved to Santa Fe at the request of her sister Lena in 1944, after Mary graduated from Pecos High School. She soon found work at Taicherts Department Store on the Plaza and worked there for many years as she soon made many friends. She eventually worked for several years for the State of New Mexico for the Bureau of Taxation and Revenue. Mary was a successful and independent single woman in the early 1950s, which allowed her to buy a home for her parents to retire. She then purchased a car before she even knew how to drive. She had many suitors in her single years but it was the smile of Rudy Romero that touched her heart. They married in 1955 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Together they had six children. We will always remember her kindness, her sense of humor, her tortillas, frijoles and chile, her love for all, her praying the rosary, praying her novenas, praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy daily and going to church every Sunday. Mary was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the VFW Women's Auxiliary, the Catholic Daughters of America, La Familia Sagrada, and Union Proctetiva Femenina No. 1. Mary and Rudy started Rudy's Heating and Sheet Metal and ran it together until retirement. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling the country visiting their children and grandchildren. Mom, you will always be in our hearts and minds. We will remember the wonderful and loving times we shared together. Visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Berardinelli Funeral Home followed by Rosary and eulogy at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis on Tuesday, January 14th at 11:00 a.m. Internment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Donations in her honor can be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mount Carmel Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505 "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

