MARY T. ROMERO 1925-2019 The family of Mary T. Romero wishes to thank Rev. John Kimani of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi for the beautiful funeral Mass on January 14, 2020. We also thank Carmen Flores-Mansi and Gabriel Gabaldon for providing the glorious music, along with the entire funeral staff at the Cathedral. We are most grateful to Deacon Juan Martinez for praying the rosary and for ministering the Most Holy Eucharist at home for our mother for many years. Thank you to Christina Biossat for being our mother's caregiver for several years. Thank you also to the incredibly compassionate staff of Mi Casa Bonita and the incredible care hospice team from Presbyterian Hospice. Our family appreciates the kindness and generosity of friends and family from the neighborhood and from across the country. We thank the members of La Union Proctetiva Femenina and the members of La Familia Sagrada No. 1, especially Roberta Gallegos. We are appreciative of the staff of the Santa Fe National Cemetery and for the entire staff of Berardinelli Mortuary. With our deepest gratitude-The Mary T. Romero Family. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 26, 2020

