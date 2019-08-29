MARY THERESA VICTOR AUGUST 4, 1948 - AUGUST 18, 2019 Mary "Theresa" Victor, 72, lifelong resident of Santa Fe, passed away August 18, 2019. She was born to David Herrera and Reyna Booth on August 4, 1948. Theresa entered into the New Mexico Army National Guard, retiring as a Master Sergeant. She held countless military leadership accomplishments. Mary was a member of the New Mexico Army National Guard Enlisted Association, FOP, Auxiliary Member Santa Fe, she volunteered with the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and the Santa Fe Alzheimer's Organization. Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Reyna Booth; aunt, Nellie Montoya; and grandmother, Bernadita Montoya. She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Trisha Maxon; granddaughters, Emily Maxon, Kaylee Maxon, Mollie Maxon; and her loving sister, Sandy Kitterman. She will also be missed dearly by her wonderful puppies and many lifelong friends. There will be a full Military Honors at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter in Mary's name. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 1, 2019