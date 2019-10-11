Santa Fe New Mexican

MARYANN V. MARTINEZ

Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM
87507
(505)-395-9150
MARYANN V. MARTINEZ MaryAnn V. Martinez, 82 years, a longtime resident of Santa Cruz, NM, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019, of natural causes. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 5 to 6pm with a Rosary to follow at Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe Chapel, 3232 Cerrillos Rd. A second visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 3 to 4 pm with a Rosary to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Cruz. A third Rosary will be held on Monday, October 14th at 11am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm to be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Cruz. Burial will follow at Rosario Cemetery in Santa Fe. To view a full obituary, please visit the online guest register for MaryAnn at www.RiversideFunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 12, 2019
