MARYLOU BUTLER 1944 - 2020 Marylou made Santa Fe her home for forty of her seventy-five years. She loved and is loved, widely. Marylou leaves behind traditional family ties as well as a tribe of kindred spirits grateful to have run alongside her. Musicians and mystics, writers and tree-huggers, artists, activists, and free-thinkers felt at home in her heart. Born in Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia in 1944, Marylou was destined to be an academic, to achieve her own freedom and work to ensure freedom for others. Her activism for justice was lifelong; civil rights, women's rights, human rights, opposing unjust wars, treatment of asylum seekers, and environmental protections were her passions. She started early. As an undergraduate student at Temple University, Marylou travelled to Mississippi during the 1964 Freedom Summer as part of an invited group of Northern white college students to add national visibility to the injustice and barriers denying Blacks their right to vote. In 1967 with her B.S. from Temple University in hand, she headed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee earning her M.S. in Counseling and Educational Psychology. Her counseling career launched at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey in 1968. In the privacy of the therapeutic relationship, she listened skillfully as young adults wrestled with life issues including young pacifist men who opposed war and the draft. Marylou earned her Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology in 1973 from Arizona State University. She taught, counseled, and published as a faculty member of University of Pennsylvania between 1973-1980. In Philadelphia she was part of a group of "founding mothers" of the Feminist Therapy Collective dedicated to creating and providing psychotherapy that empowered women. Feeling her strength and re-setting her stride, the Southwest lured Marylou permanently in 1980. At the College of Santa Fe, she served as faculty member and counseling psychologist between 1980-1987. She taught at Southwestern College from 1987 to 2005. As Vice President, then President of Southwestern College, she played an integral role in Southwestern College achieving accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission. She advised and mentored fledgling students as they became counselor therapists. With a career of institutional service behind her, Marylou lived her political, social, and environmental beliefs and practiced her spiritual and metaphysical blend of engaged Buddhism with belief in a Universal Force of Goodness. The ink in her pen changed from professional publication to creative writing. During her fast decline and home death from metastatic Pancreatic Cancer, heartfelt gratitude for overflowing kindness goes to Ambercare's, Janet Smith, and Marylou's friends, Pat Hastings, Diane Schurr, Cheryl Marita, Beverly Miller, Nomi Green, and Deb Bryant. Marylou is survived by her spouse Judy K Mosher, Santa Fe, NM; by her sister, Murdoth Jane Biddle, West Chester, PA; nephew L. James Biddle II and wife Kimberly of Malvern, PA; niece, Kristin Smith and husband, Robert of West Chester, PA; sister-in-law, Sheila Zerwer and husband Bill, Arlington Heights, IL; niece, Christina Gaafar and husband James, Chicago, IL; nephew, Jeffrey Zerwer and wife, Dana, Algonquin, IL; and seven grand-nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her sister, Jean Helen Wilson; parents, Robert Balfour Butler, and Helen (Love) Butler; and by her mother-in-law, Lynn Mosher. A Memorial Celebration will be held March 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., at SF Center for Spiritual Living, 505 Camino de los Marquez, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Donations honoring Marylou may be directed to the American Friends Service Committee, 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102 or

