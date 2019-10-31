Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARYLOU GRAY BEST. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

MARYLOU GRAY BEST Marylou was born on May 7, 1931 at Church Home Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland to Arthur and Louise Gray. Her childhood was spent in Essex, Maryland. Living close to the water and woods gave her much pleasure as a child and instilled a love of nature that continued throughout her life. She attended Essex Elementary School, Kenwood High School, and Maryland Institute of Art. Her joy in living was making beautiful things. She was a potter early in life and later a painter of oriental art. After graduating from high school and attending Maryland Institute of Art, she renewed a friendship with Bob Best, a fellow student at Kenwood High School. Robert Allen Best became her best friend and husband in 1953. They had 63 wonderful years together traveling the world for business and pleasure and building handcrafted houses. They lived in Denver, Colorado for 20 years, Palos Verdes, California for 20 years, and Santa Fe New Mexico for 25 years. In their life adventure Bob and Marylou collected great stories, beautiful things and interesting people. Marylou combined these things to create many joyful evenings shared along the way. Through their philanthropic generosity, they leave Santa Fe a better place. They had visited Santa Fe in the mid-fifties and developed a strong attachment and love for the area. They knew that this would be the place for retirement and enjoyed it for the rest of their lives. Bob passed on in 2014 and Marylou on October 29, 2019. Their ashes are scattered together on a mountain facing their home. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

MARYLOU GRAY BEST Marylou was born on May 7, 1931 at Church Home Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland to Arthur and Louise Gray. Her childhood was spent in Essex, Maryland. Living close to the water and woods gave her much pleasure as a child and instilled a love of nature that continued throughout her life. She attended Essex Elementary School, Kenwood High School, and Maryland Institute of Art. Her joy in living was making beautiful things. She was a potter early in life and later a painter of oriental art. After graduating from high school and attending Maryland Institute of Art, she renewed a friendship with Bob Best, a fellow student at Kenwood High School. Robert Allen Best became her best friend and husband in 1953. They had 63 wonderful years together traveling the world for business and pleasure and building handcrafted houses. They lived in Denver, Colorado for 20 years, Palos Verdes, California for 20 years, and Santa Fe New Mexico for 25 years. In their life adventure Bob and Marylou collected great stories, beautiful things and interesting people. Marylou combined these things to create many joyful evenings shared along the way. Through their philanthropic generosity, they leave Santa Fe a better place. They had visited Santa Fe in the mid-fifties and developed a strong attachment and love for the area. They knew that this would be the place for retirement and enjoyed it for the rest of their lives. Bob passed on in 2014 and Marylou on October 29, 2019. Their ashes are scattered together on a mountain facing their home. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close