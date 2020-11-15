1/1
MASCARENAS VIOLA LUJAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MASCARENAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIOLA LUJAN MASCARENAS

It is with immense sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Viola Lujan Mascarenas. She began her journey with our Heavenly Father on November 7, 2020 at the age of 92. She passed away peacefully in her casita with her family by her side. She treasured her family and embraced every minute with them. She was a very loving, thoughtful, unselfish, and caring person who never had a bad thought or word against anyone. She was known for her beautiful heart, generosity, and devotion to God. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Viola was born and raised in Jaconita and was the oldest of the seven children of Felix and Josefita Lujan. After graduating from high school, Viola went to work at the Chamber of Commerce. After marrying Paul Mascarenas, she became a fulltime homemaker until the youngest of their four children went to school. She then went to work at the Santa Fe Public Schools as a teaching assistant until she was given the opportunity to go to college to become a teacher. She graduated from the College of Santa Fe in 1976 with a teaching degree in Bilingual Education. She went on to teach at Salazar, Larragoite, and Kearney Elementary Schools and later retired from the Santa Fe Public Schools after 18 years of service. She was a devoted Catholic and was a parishioner at Santa Maria de la Paz Church. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and going to the casinos with her husband Paul as well as taking care of her grandchildren. She loved working outdoors on her yard and flower beds.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul Mascarenas, son Ronald Mascarenas, parents Felix and Josefita Lujan, granddaughter Amanda Maez, grandson Matthew Maez, brothers Don Lujan and wife Laura, Benito Lujan and wife Josie, sister Isabel (Belle) Roybal, brothers-in-law Addie Roybal and Edward Gomez, and special family friend Prescilla Sena.
She is survived by her loving children, Janice Maez, Paula Roybal (Eddy), and Valerie Gallegos (Brian); grandchildren, Stacy Sandorsky, Ron Mascarenas Jr. (Victoria), Stephen Maez, Shawn Roybal, Justin Roybal, and Aaliyah Gallegos; great-grandchildren, Jaylene Maez, Olivia Sandorsky, Ramon Martinez, and Efren Mascarenas; sisters, Angie Roybal, Reynalda Gonzales (Gilbert), and Grace Gomez; brother-in-law, Trankie Roybal; special family friend, Anthony Maez, and many nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Ron Mascarenas Jr., Stephen Maez, Justin Roybal, Brian Gallegos, Eddy Roybal, and Anthony Maez. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Shawn Roybal, Aaliyah Gallegos, and Jaylene Maez.
Special thanks to her daughters Janice, Paula; and Valerie and Donna and Heidi from Ambercare for their loving care of Viola.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral mass and interment will be private but all are invited to join the family on the Santa Maria de la Paz homepage/twitter account: twitter.com/SMDLPaz to view the rosary and prayer service. Service date and time will be announced soon on Rivera s Funeral Home website.
Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at riverafuneralhome.com

Rivera Family Funerals
and Cremations
417 East Rodeo Rd.
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: (505) 989-7032




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved