MASSIE FRANCES ORTIZ Massie Frances Ortiz was called to her eternal home by our Lord and Savior on Monday, November 25, 2019. Her beloved mother and best friend, Emily Ponce preceded her on November 2, 2005. Massie was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe and dedicated over 30 years of service to the Federal Government, United States Geological Survey. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and loyal friend to all she knew. Massie is survived by her sister, Gloria Jean Quintana and nephews, Joseph (Dawn) and Ron (Nadine) Quintana; Great nieces, Brittany (Isiah), Emily, and Aurora; Loving caretaker, Cindy Barreras; Dearest cousin, Annie Montoya; Special friend, Josie Martinez, and many other cherished friends. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 4, 2019