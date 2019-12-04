Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mateo Q (Madhew) C' De Baca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MATEO Q (MADHEW) C' DE BACA Our Beloved Mateo Q (Madhew) C' De Baca passed away on Sunday November 24, 2019 on the Feast of Christ The King at his home in Shoreline, Washington surrounded by his wife and family after a short illness due to lung cancer. He was born to Oliver and Gina (Maryjane) C' De Baca who survive him in Santa Fe New Mexico on May 4th 1971. He is survived by his loving wife and soul mate Sydney Palmer C' De Baca, his daughter Kori Montano and husband Loren. Kori has been a great source of great joy, pride, as she has started her own family friendship. His grandaughter Alana, his brother Oliver and his sister Martina. He was preceded in death by his brother Albertano. He is survived by his uncles and aunts Genara Cunningham (Homer), Joe Martinez, Irenio (Orlinda), Louis (Helen) Sisto, Diego (Christine)' Mary Dillon (David). George C De Baca (Litza) Joseph (Kathy), Tom ( Diane), David, Bernardo, Rebecca Hall (Ed) Fabby Guillen, Carmela Mier (Joe) Yolanda Narvaiz. Mateo is also survived by Sydney's parents, Jim and Sue Palmer of Boulder, Colorado and sister Sarah (Michael) and their children Eva and Henry and by many cousins who loved him dearly. He grew up in Santa Fe with a wonderful extended family on both his mother's and father's sides with a daily life filled with aunts, uncles and cousins. By avocation and even deeper levels of his call, he was a passionate foodie, and an amateur Blacksmith, a devoted catholic who loved sharing his faith, and a magnificent husband, father, grandfather and son. By profession he worked in IT security, presently at Evered Clinic where he loved the detective work of uncovering how hackers were trying to get in and thrilled in ways to thwart them. He received his BA in Anthropology at NM State University and his MA in IT (Computer Science) through Regis College in Denver. His most recent creative passion was Blacksmithing he discovered his love of fire and bending metal at The Abby of Regina Laudis Blacksmithing Shop. When he got to Seattle, his foodie nature had an exponentially bigger field to play in. He read cook books, apprenticed himself to A0lton Brown through eats, and studied all the ways to making everything as delicious and richly flavored as possible. He even fed back into his New Mexican cooking, making it even better than ever, in particular his signature dish of New Mexican green chile enchiladas, which stole the show even at Thanksgiving. Sharing his faith was a great passion. He studied it with great intensity and became a wonderful apologist. He had a true gift for explaining even very difficult aspects in ways that non catholics could at least be intrigued by. He met his wife Sydney, an artist and theologian who shared his love of the church. He and his wife Sydney also taught one of the marriage preparation classes for engaged couples at Blessed Sacrament Parish. Once a month he and Sydney also fed the homeless at Operation Nightwatch. He was passionate about the work of this evening, always eager to treat the most marginalized people with all the dignity that they deserved as human beings. He addressed everyone as sir or ma'm, and loved the mysterious fact that even when it seemed that we were going to run out of food, everyone still got fed. A fishes and loaves mystery in our midst. He was always happiest when his generosity could overflow in all directions: be it through generously feeding people, at Night Watch or a dinner gathering at home, or coming to someone's aid. Funeral services will be at Santa Maria De La Paz on Monday December 16, 2019. With rosary and eulogy at 11:00 am, mass at 12:00 pm followed by burial at Rosario Cemetery and a reception to follow burial at Santa Maria De La Paz on College Avenue.

MATEO Q (MADHEW) C' DE BACA Our Beloved Mateo Q (Madhew) C' De Baca passed away on Sunday November 24, 2019 on the Feast of Christ The King at his home in Shoreline, Washington surrounded by his wife and family after a short illness due to lung cancer. He was born to Oliver and Gina (Maryjane) C' De Baca who survive him in Santa Fe New Mexico on May 4th 1971. He is survived by his loving wife and soul mate Sydney Palmer C' De Baca, his daughter Kori Montano and husband Loren. Kori has been a great source of great joy, pride, as she has started her own family friendship. His grandaughter Alana, his brother Oliver and his sister Martina. He was preceded in death by his brother Albertano. He is survived by his uncles and aunts Genara Cunningham (Homer), Joe Martinez, Irenio (Orlinda), Louis (Helen) Sisto, Diego (Christine)' Mary Dillon (David). George C De Baca (Litza) Joseph (Kathy), Tom ( Diane), David, Bernardo, Rebecca Hall (Ed) Fabby Guillen, Carmela Mier (Joe) Yolanda Narvaiz. Mateo is also survived by Sydney's parents, Jim and Sue Palmer of Boulder, Colorado and sister Sarah (Michael) and their children Eva and Henry and by many cousins who loved him dearly. He grew up in Santa Fe with a wonderful extended family on both his mother's and father's sides with a daily life filled with aunts, uncles and cousins. By avocation and even deeper levels of his call, he was a passionate foodie, and an amateur Blacksmith, a devoted catholic who loved sharing his faith, and a magnificent husband, father, grandfather and son. By profession he worked in IT security, presently at Evered Clinic where he loved the detective work of uncovering how hackers were trying to get in and thrilled in ways to thwart them. He received his BA in Anthropology at NM State University and his MA in IT (Computer Science) through Regis College in Denver. His most recent creative passion was Blacksmithing he discovered his love of fire and bending metal at The Abby of Regina Laudis Blacksmithing Shop. When he got to Seattle, his foodie nature had an exponentially bigger field to play in. He read cook books, apprenticed himself to A0lton Brown through eats, and studied all the ways to making everything as delicious and richly flavored as possible. He even fed back into his New Mexican cooking, making it even better than ever, in particular his signature dish of New Mexican green chile enchiladas, which stole the show even at Thanksgiving. Sharing his faith was a great passion. He studied it with great intensity and became a wonderful apologist. He had a true gift for explaining even very difficult aspects in ways that non catholics could at least be intrigued by. He met his wife Sydney, an artist and theologian who shared his love of the church. He and his wife Sydney also taught one of the marriage preparation classes for engaged couples at Blessed Sacrament Parish. Once a month he and Sydney also fed the homeless at Operation Nightwatch. He was passionate about the work of this evening, always eager to treat the most marginalized people with all the dignity that they deserved as human beings. He addressed everyone as sir or ma'm, and loved the mysterious fact that even when it seemed that we were going to run out of food, everyone still got fed. A fishes and loaves mystery in our midst. He was always happiest when his generosity could overflow in all directions: be it through generously feeding people, at Night Watch or a dinner gathering at home, or coming to someone's aid. Funeral services will be at Santa Maria De La Paz on Monday December 16, 2019. With rosary and eulogy at 11:00 am, mass at 12:00 pm followed by burial at Rosario Cemetery and a reception to follow burial at Santa Maria De La Paz on College Avenue. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close