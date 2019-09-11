MATILDA VALDEZ Matilda Valdez, 84, a lifelong resident of Namb‚, NM passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Matilda is survived by her daughter Margaret Rivera and her grandsons Patrick Duran and Gerald Rivera. She graduated from Pojoaque High School and worked for Namb‚ Mills for 20 years in their local showroom then later worked for State of New Mexico where she eventually retired in 1997. Public visitation will begin on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nambe, with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. Memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nambe, with a burial to follow at the Rosario Cemetery in Santa Fe. The family of has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home and Crematory of Espa¤ola Valley. 505-747-7477-www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 13, 2019