IN MEMORY OF MATTHEW P. ROMERO JULY 4, 1985-OCTOBER 27, 2008 My sweet son, Though you are gone, the memories of you remain. I still wonder every day what life would be like if you were still here. I know you and your baby girl would be inseparable. Life hasn't been the same here without you...I hope that when I meet you at heaven's gate, you will be smiling, knowing that I did my very best. You are still the most, humble, kind, loving, and non- judgmental human being that I had ever known. I still remember how you'd always find the good in all. Even when I couldn't see it, you always did. The world was better because you were in it, in spite of it all. We will see you again. Mom, Dad, and Chanel Mass on Oct. 27, at 8:30, Nambe Church

