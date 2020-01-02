MAX-CARLOS MARTINEZ Artist Max-Carlos Martinez, born November 27, 1961 in Albuquerque, passed away in Santa Fe January 1, 2020. He began painting in 1979 and moved to New York City in 1981, where he painted full-time, attended prominent residencies and exhibited works for 29 years. After returning to New Mexico in 2010, he began a residency at El Zag£an in Santa Fe that lasted seven years, during which his salons became notorious. Martinez has exhibited paintings in numerous solo and group exhibitions and his work is collected nationally and internationally. His Old Town Albuquerque family history runs deep and he is loved by his six siblings and extended family and friends in New Mexico, Nevada, California, New York and the world.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 5, 2020