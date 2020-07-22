1/1
MAX Manzanares
1940 - 2020
MAX MANZANARES Max Manzanares, age 79, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born October 30, 1940 in Santa Fe, NM. He was preceded in death by his mother, Silveria Manzanares. Max is survived by his loving sister Mary C. Montano; one great-niece; three great-nephews; 18 great-grand nieces and nephews; 28 great-great-grand nieces and nephews; and other relatives. The family would like to thank Maria Ortiz and all staff that gave special care to Max. Please visit Max's Memorial Page at noblin.com. Services are currently pending and will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
