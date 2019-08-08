MAX N. RANDOLPH 1931 - 2019 Services for Max are as follows: On Friday, Aug. 9th there will be Remembrances and Testimonials in the Max Randolph Chapel. All are invited to share an experience or story about Max from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Friday at St. Ann's Church on Hickox Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a..m. Saturday, August 10th at St. Ann's. A reception will follow at the St. Ann Parish Hall. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Vaya Con Dios, nuestro hermano - have no fear, you will never be forgotten. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 9, 2019