MAX N. RANDOLPH (1931 - 2019)
  • "To the family of Mr. Randolph. Prayers to all and very..."
    - Grace Quintana-Trujillo
  • "Rest in peace Max and may God bless you and all your family."
    - Antonio Abeyta
  • "My sincerest condolences for the loss of Max. He was a..."
    - Janice
  • "Max was a calm,happy person. Everybody Loved Max. We also..."
    - Maria Elena Garcia Roybal
Service Information
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-984-8600
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Max Randolph Chapel
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Ann's Church
Hickox Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
MAX N. RANDOLPH 1931 - 2019 Services for Max are as follows: On Friday, Aug. 9th there will be Remembrances and Testimonials in the Max Randolph Chapel. All are invited to share an experience or story about Max from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Friday at St. Ann's Church on Hickox Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a..m. Saturday, August 10th at St. Ann's. A reception will follow at the St. Ann Parish Hall. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Vaya Con Dios, nuestro hermano - have no fear, you will never be forgotten. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 9, 2019
