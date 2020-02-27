Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Neely Davenport. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAXINE NEELY DAVENPORT FEBRUARY 17, 1929 - FEBRUARY 24, 2020 Maxine Neely Davenport, 91, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1929 during the great depression in Maxwell, Oklahoma, the fourth of seven children born to Maude Lance and William Jarit Neely. She attended Latta Consolidated School, near Ada, Oklahoma, where she graduated in 1948 with 12 years of straight "A's." She received her BA at East Central University, where she was the editor of the college newspaper. Maxine married her husband of 24 years, Manuel Davenport, in 1951. She obtained her MA from Colorado State University. After her divorce, she obtained her JD from the University of Oklahoma, and practiced family law in Colorado Springs, Colorado until her retirement in 2002. While living in Colorado, she was an active member of the Colorado Mountain Club, and climbed twenty-six fourteen-thousand foot mountains. When she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, she began writing and self-publishing short stories and novels. In early 2020, she self-published a book of her lifetime memories. Maxine is survived by her three children and their families; daughter, Marian Davenport, Houston, Texas; son, Mark Davenport and daughter-in-law, Beth, San Antonio, Texas; and son, Mitch Davenport and daughter-in-law, Crystal, Santa Fe, New Mexico. She loved her seven grandchildren, their spouses and partners, her seven great-grandchildren and her extended family of sisters, nieces and nephews. A private ceremony for Maxine will be held at a later date.

MAXINE NEELY DAVENPORT FEBRUARY 17, 1929 - FEBRUARY 24, 2020 Maxine Neely Davenport, 91, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1929 during the great depression in Maxwell, Oklahoma, the fourth of seven children born to Maude Lance and William Jarit Neely. She attended Latta Consolidated School, near Ada, Oklahoma, where she graduated in 1948 with 12 years of straight "A's." She received her BA at East Central University, where she was the editor of the college newspaper. Maxine married her husband of 24 years, Manuel Davenport, in 1951. She obtained her MA from Colorado State University. After her divorce, she obtained her JD from the University of Oklahoma, and practiced family law in Colorado Springs, Colorado until her retirement in 2002. While living in Colorado, she was an active member of the Colorado Mountain Club, and climbed twenty-six fourteen-thousand foot mountains. When she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, she began writing and self-publishing short stories and novels. In early 2020, she self-published a book of her lifetime memories. Maxine is survived by her three children and their families; daughter, Marian Davenport, Houston, Texas; son, Mark Davenport and daughter-in-law, Beth, San Antonio, Texas; and son, Mitch Davenport and daughter-in-law, Crystal, Santa Fe, New Mexico. She loved her seven grandchildren, their spouses and partners, her seven great-grandchildren and her extended family of sisters, nieces and nephews. A private ceremony for Maxine will be held at a later date. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close