MAY STEVENS, 1924-2019 The celebrated artist May Stevens was raised in a working-class family in Quincy, Mass. After attending the Massachusetts College of Art and the Art Students League, she married artist Rudolf Baranik. Before moving back to New York they lived in Paris where their son Steven was born. She taught at the High School for Music and Art and then for years at the School of Visual Arts, where she was a beloved mentor to the many students who are now responding in droves to news of her death. Stevens was a dedicated activist in the civil rights and anti-war movements and was a co-founder of the Heresies Collective, publisher of the feminist journal on art and politics. Her paintings were exhibited in galleries and museums internationally and a current show is up at her New York gallery, Ryan Lee. She was best known for her series Big Daddy, featuring her bigoted father, and Ordinary/Extraordinary, about the lives of her mother and socialist heroine Rosa Luxemburg. A retrospective of her art was held at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts and a book on her by Patricia Hills appeared in 2005. Her work is hanging in the Museum of Modern Art and is in the collection of the Whitney Museum. Stevens was also a poet and published writer. May and Rudolf moved to New Mexico (Eldorado) in the 1990s after they had both had residencies at the Wurlitzer Foundation in Taos. Here she joined old friends and fellow Heretics Harmony Hammond, Sabra Moore, and Lucy Lippard, exhibiting her paintings, and giving workshops at the Santa Fe Art Institute. May was pre-deceased by her son and her husband. Her last years were spent in the memory ward of the Kingston Residence, where she died on December 9th. Her many friends here and around the globe will miss her vibrant personality, humor, generosity, feisty opinions, and activism. A memorial service will be announced later. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019

