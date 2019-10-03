Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Medardo "Dardo" Vigil. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEDARDO DARDO VIGIL Medardo "Dardo" Vigil, 76, passed away September 27, 2019 after a brave battle with vascular dementia. Dardo was born in Santa Fe, NM where he lived most of his life, and worked as a construction specialist. Dardo was a talented wood carver, whose specialty was wooden crosses. He was devoted to his single mother, Luista Vigil Cordova, from Cundiyo, NM, whose family descended from some of the first Spanish settlers to arrive in New Mexico in 1695. Dardo is preceded in death by his mother and siblings Molly Wheeler, Mary Dominguez, Pedro Cordova, Reynaldo Cordova, and Grace Nuanes. He is survived by sister, Della Roybal from El Rancho, NM. Dardo will be missed by his six surviving children, Diana Resendez and husband, Richard, Debra Flores, Darryl Vigil, David Vigil, Laura Wofford and Dominique Thomas; as well as 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. The Family would like to thank the Bear Canyon Rehab facility in ABQ, NM and Berardinelli Funeral Services in Santa Fe, NM for their considerate care of our Father.

