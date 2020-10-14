1/
Melanie Ann (Aronson) Hornstein
1938 - 2020
MELANIE ANN HORNSTEIN NEE ARONSON

Melanie Ann Hornstein nee Aronson, 82, passed away peacefully in Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 12, 2020.
Melanie was the beloved wife of Barry Hornstein, devoted and loving mother of sons Jeffrey Hornstein and Alec Hornstein, dear sister of Diane Riman (husband Leslie) and David Grossman (wife Bozena), dear aunt of Carolyn Riman, Robert Riman, Liliana Grossman, Sandi Weindling, David Weindling, and Micheal Weindling, mother-in-law of Alejandra Abarca Renteria, and sister-in-law of Susan Pitzle.
Melanie was preceded in death by her beloved parents Maxine Grossman nee Fischel and Willis Aronson, and her beloved stepfather Harry Grossman.
Melanie was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 30, 1938. She grew up in Chicago and Winnetka, Illinois. Melanie graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka and attended Chatham College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Foremost to Melanie was her devotion to her loving family and her many dear friends. Her interests included antiquing, cooking, entertaining, gardening, and reading literature. She enjoyed doing volunteer work, attending opera and symphony performances, visiting museums and galleries, and spending time in the outdoors. Melanie had a smile for everyone.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 14 at 2:00 p.m. (MST) at Congregation Beit Tikva, 2230 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe, New Mexico. The service will be livestreamed. Please contact one of Melanie's sons for additional information.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Melanie's name to The Jewish Federation of New Mexico, The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or the charity of your choice.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Congregation Beit Tikva The service will be livestreamed.
