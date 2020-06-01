MELISSA JUDITH WEST Melissa Judith West of Santa Fe died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Melissa was born on September 16, 1965, the middle child of Richard and Viola West who precede her in death. From a young age, Melissa excelled academically and would go on to graduate with honors from UNM earning a Bachelor's in Business Administration. She then worked for 25 years in commercial real estate both because she was a highly capable, dedicated professional and because she lived for her children, working to provide them the best life - being forever their biggest fan and proudest advocate. For nearly three decades Melissa was a devoted companion to O.C. who was by her side until the moment she took her last breath. Until the end, Melissa was a devoted sister, ready and willing to lend a comforting ear anytime, day or night. Melissa's curiosity and intelligence made her a trusted advisor to many. Her unconditional love and support made her an amazing mother, grandmother, and Godmother. Her lively personality and loyalty made her a cherished family member and good friend. Her unyielding strength and will to survive made her an inspiration to us all. And although it is with broken hearts that we say goodbye, it is Melissa's faith in God that has undoubtedly led her home. Melissa is survived by her daughter Jessica West and Jason Brown; her son Josh Castaneda; her life partner Octavio Castaneda, his son Joe Castaneda (Diana), and grandchildren Joaquin and Mikaela; her brother Rick West, his family Ryan, Alyssa, Keagan, and their mother Brandi; her sister Pam West and Abie Moya; and her beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. For service details please visit riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.