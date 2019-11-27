Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mercedes Roybal. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

MERCEDES ROYBAL Mercedes Roybal of Santa Fe, passed away on November 27, 2019. She was born on October 19, 1934, in Pecos, NM to Gertrudes and Tranquilino Gonzales. She was married for 67 wonderful years to George T. Roybal. Mercedes is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Martin Gonzales, and Sister Lydia Ulibari. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her sister Lucille Padilla, children: Trudy and Steven Rowell, Glenn and Audrey, Gabriel and Teresa, Deborah and Michael Paul, and Allen and Bernadette. Mercy had nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mercedes was a bilingual teacher in the Santa Fe Public Schools for 21 years. She was active in many school organization and took a leading role in the St. Francis Cathedral Altar Society, Phi Delta Kapa, and NM International Reading Association. Her passions included writing in her journal, gardening, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She shared her childhood experiences that she wrote about. Her stories were published in the local publications "Ayer y Ahora" and "La Herencia", Mercy also enjoyed painting retablos and scenic landscapes, which are in her children's homes today. Mercy was loved and respected for her gentle and loving ways fostered through her faith during a thoughtful and reflective life. Arrangements are pending, through Berardinelli Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Carmelite Monastery of Santa Fe and the Esperanza Shelter of Battered Families Support Center in Santa Fe.

