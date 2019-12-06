MERCEDES ROYBAL The family of Mercedes Roybal wishes to thank Father Tim of the Cathedral, the Altar Society, Carmen Flores-Mansi, and Phil Trujillo for their participation in the rosary and mass that celebrated Mercy's life. We'd like to express our sincere gratitude to the Altar Society for reciting the Rosary for Mercy. Angie Kollasch, Leonor Mead, Rosemary Carillo, Pat Pitel and Tessie Anchondo honored us with your beautiful recitation. Our family was touched with the sincerity and piety. We also want to thank Carmen Flores-Mansi, for enriching the funeral mass with your beautiful voice. Your singing added beauty to the celebration and comfort to our family. Our family appreciated all your support in preparing for the mass and making it truly a celebration to a wonderful wife and mother. Special thanks to Philip Trujillo for being with us at the rosary. Your singing and guitar playing were perfect. The songs you choose were reminiscent of our beautiful traditions. Mercedes would have loved it. Our family appreciated you and making it a heartwarming celebration. With our deepest gratitude George Roybal and family
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 8, 2019