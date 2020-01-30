MEREJILDO MEL ORTIZ Merejildo "Mel" Ortiz, age 77, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. Mel was born on July 28, 1944 in Rowe, New Mexico to Ambrosio and Estela Ortiz. He attended Santa Fe High School. On October 16, 1964, Mel married his beloved wife, Toni Ortiz, in Pecos. They shared 52 Blessed years together. Mel was an established carpenter and was a devoted member to the Union Brothers Local 1319. Mr. Ortiz was preceded in death by both of his parents, Ambrosio and Estela Ortiz; his brother, Jose Matias Ortiz; and his beloved wife, Toni. He is survived by his siblings Margaret Herrera, Ambrosia Gonzales, Sylvia Vigil (John), Josie Roybal (Milton), William Ortiz (Norella), Angela Ortiz (Michael), Johnny Ortiz (Viola), Orlando Ortiz (Frances), Ana Marie Acosta (Frank), Patricia Ortiz (Billy), and Frances Rico (Lorenzo); his sister-in-law, Christella Ortiz; his sons, Robert (Brenda); David Ortiz; and his daughter, Amanda Blackburn (Jacob); his grandchildren, Robert (Toni), Christopher (Jordan), Teresa, Martin, Melachai, and Alyssa; his great-grandchildren, Amber, Robert and Madison. Services: February 4, 2020 at Nativity Catholic Church located at 9502 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Rosary and eulogy at 8:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. Reception immediately following service in the church hall. The Ortiz family appreciates the outpouring of love, prayers, and support that they have received during this time and would like to say thank you to all.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 2, 2020