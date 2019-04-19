Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MICHAEL A. CUNNINGHAM, SR. Michael A. Cunningham, Sr. a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019. He joined his life partner, best friend and wife Charlotte along with his daughter Angela in heaven so they could all go out to breakfast. Michael is survived by his children Michael Jr, Walter and Michelle. Grandchildren Jennifer, Benny, Sammy and Alex. His dear brother John J. Cunningham, Sisters-in-Law Jean Claussen, Martha Catanach, and Robin Catanach.; Cousin Sandra Cahill; Nephews and Nieces Letitia and John Jr.; Teddy, Liz, Pat, Anthony, and Kathleen; Claire, Elaine, Brian and Bradly; Rod, Lisa, Jeff, Chris, Kim and Holly. Michael is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Charlotte; His daughter Angela Camp. Parents Romeo and Christine Cunningham, Mother-In-Law Angelita Roybal Catanach; Brothers-In-Law Frank and Gilbert Catanach, and Ted Legits; Sister-In-Law Annie Legits and Nephew Walter Catanach. Michael's grandparents were Petrita Valles and John Cunningham; Santiago Lopez and Julia Napoleon. His great grandparents were Miguel Cunningham and Raillitos Jaramillo; and Luigi Napleon and Cloromena Berardinelli. The Napoleans and the Berardinellis were stonemasons brought to Santa Fe by Archbishop Lamy for the building of the St. Francis Cathedral, Loretto Chapel, Old Guadalupe Church and the Federal Building. Michael was a proud graduate of St. Michael's High School where he and his cousin Edward Lopez were state champions in tennis. Michael completed his bachelors and master's degrees in accounting thru the former College of Santa Fe. Michael retired from the State of New Mexico as the Director of Taxation and Revenue. Michael was a life member of the Santa Fe

Elks Lodge 460. He was a past Exalted Ruler, Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler, Past Trustee Chairman, Past Cerebral Palsy Chairman, and Past Scholarship Chairman. Michael volunteered countless hours at the Elks Lodge. He did everything from cooking in the kitchen to serving as Chairman of many of the charitable commissions. Michael will be dearly missed by all that knew and met him, but mostly by his children and brother John. A rosary will be held Wednesday, April 24th @ 7:00 pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, April 26th, @ 12:30 pm at St. Anne's Catholic Church followed by a Christian Burial @ 2:00 pm at Rosario Cemetery. A reception will be held from 3:00-7:00 pm at the Santa Fe Elks Lodge. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

