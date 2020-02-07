MICHAEL LULU APODACA MAY 8, 1945 ~ FEBRUARY 04, 2020 Michael Apodaca, 74, went home to be with Our Lord on February 4, 2020. Michael was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, NM. Michael was an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew; parents, Rafael and Nellie; brothers, Tony and Ralph. He is survived by his loving wife, Anita; children, Allicia (Peter), Becky (Mike), Darrell (Renee); grandchildren, Karissa, Dominic, Kathleen, Lucas, Adam, Maximus, and Kylie; siblings, Vivian (Tom), Geraldine (Art), Theresa, Marylou, Elizabeth (Frank), Celina, and Marty. Sisters-in-law, Vitalia and Maria and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving relatives. He retired from the City of Santa Fe after 26 years of dedication in the Parks and Recreation Dept. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe located at 417 Agua Fria Santa Fe, NM at 11:00 a.m. with Interment at Rivera Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020