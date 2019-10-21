Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL B. LEVIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL B. LEVIS Mike Levis unexpectedly passed away on October 16, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. He is survived by his half-brother Tom Tinker; his children Yancey, Lauren, Ty and his wife Jess; his four adored grandchildren, Marri Levis-Eck, Evan, Michael, and Julianna Levis; his cousins Gladys Pilz, Jenny Sadow, Sarah Phy, and Robin Chin; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Esther Tacey Levis; his mother and stepfather, Francis and Arnold Tinker; and his father and stepmother Arthur "Mike", and Lucy Levis. Mike was born on December 2, 1939 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He attended school at the Southern Arizona School for Boys in Tucson and studied for one year at Texas Christian University at Fort Worth. He graduated from the School of Agriculture at the University of Arizona with a degree in Ranch Management. It was at the University of Arizona where he met his wife, Tacey whom he married 1962. During his years at the University of Arizona, he followed his passion for rodeo. Mike's numerous buckles, saddles, and trophies reflect his years of bareback and saddle bronc riding, roping events, and bullriding. After graduating in 1963, Mike then went on to enlist in the army and the couple lived in Berlin, Germany during his service. After Mike was honorably discharged from the armed forces in 1968, he went to work for Owens Illinois in Texas, Ohio, and Florida. After his father's death in 1979, Mike and Tacey moved back to her home state of New Mexico and built their dream home in Galisteo. The Flying M Ranch in Galisteo is where Mike started New Mexico's first microbrewery, the Santa Fe Brewing Company, in 1988. After selling the brewery in 1996, he and Tacey bought Handmaiden Pottery in downtown Santa Fe, which brought them to retirement in 2012. Mike continued to enjoy working with horses as a wrangler and trail guide at Las Campanas in Santa Fe until he was no longer able to ride. Mike's last moments of life were spent in his favorite place at the Libby ranch in Bueyeros with his family. He will be remembered for his quick-witted humor, his love for the southwestern cowboy culture, his many tales of adventure and mischief, and his adoration for his family. Mike's family will host two memorial celebrations of his life. The first will be held at The Montecito Retirement Community, 500 Rodeo Road in Santa Fe, on Sunday, October 27 from 10:30am - 12:00pm. The next celebration will be held in Bueyeros, NM on November 9th. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent towards New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walk N Circles Ranch, Inc.

