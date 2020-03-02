MICHAEL BATEN Michael Baten was born on February 11, 1945. He is predeceased by his mother, Edna Baten. He is survived by his beloved partner, Lee Bowman of Santa Fe and his children, Rachel and Alex. Michael was an "old-fashioned" doctor, having been trained before the advent of MRI and CT scans. He had a very generous spirit, and dedication to medicine. He was an avid opera goer, and was forever reading a book. He attended Duke Medical School, graduating in 1971. He was awarded the much-coveted residency at New York Hospital, with the famous Neurologist Dr. Fredrick Plum. He was board certified in Child Neurology, and was a Board Examiner for Child Neurology west of Mississippi. He was also Board Certified in General Neurology, Epilepsy, Neuro-Biology, migraine headaches, and sleep medicine. He was an avid reader of medical journals. He cared for thousands of Santa Feans and travelers to Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Temple Beth Shalom, 205 East Barcelona, Santa Fe, NM 87505.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 3, 2020