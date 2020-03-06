MICHAEL CHAVEZ Michael Chavez, 49, passed away on February 26, 2020. He was born in Santa Fe, NM on January 15, 1971 to Joann Chavez. He was married to Blayne Chavez in Albuquerque, NM. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joann Chavez; grandfather, Joe Chavez; uncles, Leroy Chavez, Rickey Chavez, and Joseph Chavez. He is survived by his brother, Richie Chavez (Lisa Trujillo); sister, Maria (Anita Padilla); grandmother, Lena Chavez; aunts, Lorraine and Eileen Chavez; wife, Blayne Chavez; daughters, Analicia, Mia, and Sonia Chavez; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pallbearers; Joey and Richie Chavez A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at San Isidro small church followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. The family would like to thank everyone for their contributions. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 7, 2020