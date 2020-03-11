It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Michael G. Roybal, (Mike), at the age of 56, of Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Mike was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He filled many of our lives with laughter, love, and joy. He loved fishing and hunting, playing golf, cooking, spending time with his family and most of all, making people laugh. He loved to watch The Dallas Cowboys play and if there wasn't a game on that day he was out for a cruise in his Corvettes or up working in his shop creating beautiful gifts to give to loved ones. Mike was always thinking of others before himself and made you feel like part of the family, no matter who you were. Mike was a well-respected local building contractor who owned and operated his construction company, Builders de Santa Fe, in Santa Fe for over 25 years. He took great pride in everything he did.
He was a very smart and motivated man who could fix anything and never allowed his family to struggle. If something broke or needed repairing he could do it and with whatever tools he had available. His ability to succeed in whatever he did shows us all how dedicated he was and gives us the motivation to reflect his image as we all strive to give our all. He will be greatly missed by many, but leaves us with tons of memories and lessons to carry on and continue his generous way of life. Mike was born on December 12, 1963, in Santa Rosa, NM, to Augustine Sr. and Josie Roybal. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Augustine Roybal, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Josie; wife, Michelle; son, Jason; daughter, Adrianna; siblings, Connie Mares (Danny), Augustine Roybal, Jr. (Sandy), Liz Roybal (Jamie), Debra Roybal (Cruz), Wayne Roybal (Renell), Joann Loya (Oscar). He also leaves behind a large loving family of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Mike's warm heart and generosity will be missed by all.
Services for Mike are as follows: Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light in Santa Fe, NM. Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Santa Maria de La Paz Catholic Church, Santa Fe, NM.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 11, 2020