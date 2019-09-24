Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Higgins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL HIGGINS Michael Higgins peacefully passed away on September 19, 2019, at the age of 74. Michael was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend and is greatly missed. Michael is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Higgins; son Derek Higgins; daughter Marlene Shea and her husband, Jack Shea; sister Esther Higgins, sister Marian Higgins- Oliver and her husband, Taylor Oliver; grandchildren Michael, 13, and Chloe Shea, 10; niece Iva Maria Voyles-Aragon and her husband, Trinidad "Triny" Aragon; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. He is predeceased by his father, James Higgins; mother, Lauretta Higgins; and his beloved brother, William Higgins. Michael was an electrician in I.B.E.W. Local 3 for over 30 years, and was most proud of the work he did to impact the New York City skyline, including the original World Trade Center and the Citigroup Building in Queens. After he retired from active electrical work, he went on to teach the Trade to other aspiring electricians. He lived most of his life in Electchester, Queens. He retired to Santa Fe in 2012 to enjoy the great American West. Michael had several interests, including being an avid writer and an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Queens. He also loved all things Sci Fi, and happily debated everything from Star Wars to Avengers with his son and grandson. He had a great sense of humor and was young at heart throughout his life. Funeral services for Michael will be at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe on Friday, September 27 at 10am. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 25, 2019

