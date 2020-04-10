MICHAEL KURTIS QUINTANA Michael Kurtis Quintana passed away on April 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, NM. Michael was born to Melania and Ernesto Quintana on March 6, 1965 in Santa Fe, NM where he attended school and graduated from Santa Fe High in 1983, lettering in wrestling and football. In 1986, Michael joined the US Marine Corp and was honorably discharged in 1990. Michael was shot in 1991 in Santa Fe which left him in a coma for 6 years; paralyzed and bedridden until his time of death. Michael is predeceased by his parents and survived by his brother, Rudolph Bella Luginger and wife Christina; his nephews, Christian Bella Luginger and Johann Amedious Luginger. Michael will be interned with his parents at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, date to be announced.

