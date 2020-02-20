MICHAEL OWEN PLUMMER Michael Owen Plummer, 69, passed way Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born October 11, 1950 in Beech Grove, Indiana, the son of Merle and Bette Plummer. He and Sylvia Foster were married in Albuquerque on November 18, 1972. She preceded him in death September 26, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Bette. Michael is survived by his three sons, Michael C. Plummer (Linda), James J. Plummer (Michelle), and Stephen D. Plummer-Trujillo (Luis Trujillo); and two brothers, Jim Plummer (Jean) and Gary Plummer (Candy); and five grandchildren. Michael served with the U.S. Navy, attached to the Marines, served as an Army Medic and retired from the military following over 30 years of service as a Master Sergeant from the Air Force. He was a retired member of the Turquoise Trail Volunteer Fire Department. Michael was a great Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Son, and will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the East Mountain Seventh Day Adventist Church, 561 Thompson in Edgewood, NM. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with full military honors at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will include his grandsons; Austin Plummer, Steven Plummer, Josh Plummer, and Justin Plummer. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 21, 2020