MICHAEL SAMUEL CISNEROS JUNE 24, 1987 - OCTOBER 21, 2019 Our beloved Michael was called home to the Lord following a sudden accident on October 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Williams and grandmother, Vicky Cisneros. He is survived by his wife, Yvette; children, Miguel, Nicholas, Hope, Aaleyah and Mariah. Michael is also survived by his parents, Sam and Charlene Cisneros; brother, Daniel; sister, Melissa; grandmother, Martha Williams; grandfather, Larry Cisneros and his wife, Isabel; sister and brother-in-law, Ambriel and Manny Salas; mother-in-law, Donna Rodriguez; niece, Krystin and numerous family and friends. Michael enjoyed spending his time with his family, especially his wife and children who were the center of his life. He had a personality, smile and pair of green eyes that could light up any room. Michael also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and watching his Dallas Cowboys. The family has entrusted Berardinelli Family Funeral Service with the care of Michael. A Rosary will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:15a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church on Osage followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00a.m. Burial will take place at Rosario Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 27, 2019