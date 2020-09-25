MICHAEL SIMON Michael Simon died peacefully on September 15th, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1941. His life was that of a seeker and every year he would explore some new place or aspect of the world. If you went with him, you were on an adventure not a vacation. After majoring in Journalism at the University of New Mexico in 1964 he went to the Bay Area. He thought he had died and gone to heaven after having been raised in South Bend, Indiana. He enrolled in the University of Berkeley to avoid the draft. In 1967, he took a summer workshop in pottery with Marguerite Wildenhain at Pond Farm, CA. In three weeks, he had an epiphany, dropped out of the UC Berkeley to dedicate his life to the Arts. First as a potter for twenty years and then as a painter. He felt that if he created one thing of beauty that it will have been a worthwhile journey. He succeeded. Michael was known among his friends as a raconteur and felt that the most important thing in life was love. He would start each day by asking, "What am I going to learn today?" He gives thanks to all of you with whom he shared this bountiful journey. He is survived by his son, Christopher and his many friends.



