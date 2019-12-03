Santa Fe New Mexican

Michael Todd Snow

The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Our beloved Michael Todd Snow, age 62, resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on July 20, 1957 to Rose and Leon Snow. He is preceded in death by his father; Leon Snow and great grandson; Kaiden Sanchez. He is survived by his wife; MaryAnn, son; Victor (Eliza), daughters; Mona (Anthony), Melissa (Bobby), Lynette (Frankie), ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM followed by a Rosary. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe with Interment to follow at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
