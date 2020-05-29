MICHELLE ANAYA SHOUP Michelle Anaya Shoup from Tesuque, age 51, born on September 7, 1968, gained her wings to Heaven on May 13, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Edna and Rudy Anaya; her daughters, Jamie Montoya, (Elario), Jamila Lopez, (Rick); brother, Chris Anaya; niece, Shellary; and her grandmother Corrine Pacheco, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Serapio and Julia Anaya. Michelle had special unconditional love for her daughters, parents, and fur babies. She indulged in books and loved daisies. Michelle had a pure soul with a gracious heart. Her kindness was her weakness because she was innocently selfless. She fought a fast and hard battle with cancer that sadly took her life too soon. Michelle is dearly loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Services TBA. Arrangements entrusted to: "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 29 to May 31, 2020.