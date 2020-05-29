MICHELLE ANAYA SHOUP
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHELLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHELLE ANAYA SHOUP Michelle Anaya Shoup from Tesuque, age 51, born on September 7, 1968, gained her wings to Heaven on May 13, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Edna and Rudy Anaya; her daughters, Jamie Montoya, (Elario), Jamila Lopez, (Rick); brother, Chris Anaya; niece, Shellary; and her grandmother Corrine Pacheco, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Serapio and Julia Anaya. Michelle had special unconditional love for her daughters, parents, and fur babies. She indulged in books and loved daisies. Michelle had a pure soul with a gracious heart. Her kindness was her weakness because she was innocently selfless. She fought a fast and hard battle with cancer that sadly took her life too soon. Michelle is dearly loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Services TBA. Arrangements entrusted to: "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved