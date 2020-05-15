Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

MIGUEL MIKE A. VIGIL Our beloved Miguel "Mike" A. Vigil, 90, has gone to rest in our Lord's loving arms on Monday, May 11. He was surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born and raised in Santa Fe on May 5, 1930. He and his wife, Lucy R. Vigil married in 1954, raised their ten children on the property where Mike grew up. Mike proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He returned to Santa Fe and drove trucks for several years. Mike worked for Sears for 33 years before retiring. He devoted his life to providing for his family, and there was nothing he loved more than his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Life has been permanently altered for us but we live knowing we will meet again. Mike was preceded in death by his wife Lucy; parents Jose Ines and Doloritas Vigil; sisters Susie Jimenez, Josie C de Baca, Lucy Gutierrez, and Clarabelle Barela; and grandson Lee Aaron Kash. Mike is survived by his children, Suzanne Kash of Santa Fe; Michael Vigil of Gallup; James Vigil of Albuquerque; Kathy Livermore (Dale) of Espanola; Carolyn Vigil of Alaska; David Francis (Frankie) of Santa Fe; Leonard Vigil of Santa Fe; Lucy Jo Vigil of Maryland; John Vigil of Los Alamos; and Stephen Vigil (Christine) of Santa Fe; 16 cherished grandchildren, 12 adored great-grandchildren, and numerous loved relatives and friends. Due to the current pandemic, all services are postponed for a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to your local food bank as Dad enjoyed nothing more than watching people enjoy eating together. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

