Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600

MILDRED CATANACH Mildred Catanach passed away after an extended illness on Sept. 12, 2019. Born in Santa Fe on June 15, 1927 to Guadalupita and Cecil Murray, she grew up with her two sisters and many cousins. She attended Santa Fe High School and worked at the phone company as an operator while dating the love of her life, David Catanach. Mildred and David were married in 1947 and they had six children. Mildred was a busy homemaker and wonderful mother to her children for many years. When her youngest child started school at St. Francis Elementary, Mildred started working there as a physical education teacher. As her children grew, she eventually became a teacher's assistant at Atalaya Elementary and focused on a passion for teaching young children to read. She and David eventually retired and were able to travel. Mildred was beloved and cherished by her children and grandchildren. We thank her for strength, guidance and unending love. Mildred is survived by her six children: Barbara and husband Kenneth, Dennis and wife Darlene, Cathleen and Roman, David, Elizabeth and husband Jerry, Carmel and husband Stan. Grandchildren are: Ken, Jonathan, David, Kelly, Brian, Christopher, Jeremy, Sean, Nicholas, Patrick, Kristie and Ryan. Great-grandchildren are: Kaira, Leia and Ava. She is also survived by her sister, Cecilia Martinez, and many nieces and nephews. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband David, her grandson Scott Hargis and her sister Roberta Alarid. A rosary will be held at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, and a Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, followed by interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 17, 2019

