MILTON BERG Milton Berg passed away on July 11th at the age of 90. He recently celebrated being married 69 years to his belove wife, Marcia. He is survived by his sons, Gary and Mitchell. He was a hard working volunteer at several organizations: the Lensic, SCORE and an elementary school. He loved to laugh, make others laugh and was beloved by everyone he met. Marcia is struggling to pay her bills in Milton's absence, donations appreciated. 2351 Casa Rufina Rd., #824, Santa Fe, NM 87507.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 9, 2019