Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400

MILTON R. MARTINEZ Milton R. Martinez, 74, a resident of Pojoaque for 26 years, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, due to a short illness. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac J. and Margarita Martinez; sister, Cecilia Jiron; brothers, Joe, Felipe and Vincent Martinez; step-daughter, Genevieve Mascare¤as. Milton served proudly in the US Army for 5 years. He was a professional painter and he was a proud and dedicated Custodial Engineer for the Pueblo of Pojoaque Boys & Girls Club for many years. He also became a beloved community member of the Pueblo of Pojoaque where he will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Milton is survived by his companion of 26 years, Phoebe Petty of Pojoaque; sons, Richard and Mark Martinez; step-daughters, Linda Diaz and Kathy Fierro; siblings, Isaac Martinez, Vangie Romero, Frances Fitzgerald, Cruzita Garcia (Apolonio), Leonard Martinez (Barbara), Martha Hoffman, Marcella Valdez (Anastacio) and Robert Martinez (Helen); special god daughter Pashay Roybal; and his favorite dog, Muffin; plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Public visitation will begin on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pojoaque. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pojoaque with burial to follow at the Pojoaque Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers will be Anastacio Valdez, Leonard and Cecilio Martinez, Hugo Lopez, Andres, Edwin, and Chris Fierro and Josiah Enriquez. Honorary pallbearers are Isaac and Robert Martinez. The family of Milton R. Martinez has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley.

