MILTON R. MARTINEZ The Family of Milton R. Martinez would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who assisted the family during the difficult time of his passing. Thank you for the donations, of food, flowers, money, cards, graveside services thoughts and prayers. To James Martinez and the DeVargas Funeral Home, Monsignor Jerome Martinez de Alire, Deacon John Archuleta, The Pueblo of Pojoaque and the Tribal Police Department, Hermanos Gurule De Pe¤asco (Rosary), Military Honor Guard, Ambercare Hospice, Don Christy (Eulogy), Frances Castellano (Church music), and to the Pojoaque Fire Department. Thank you and may you all forever be blessed.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 2, 2019