Mitchell Francis Buszek Jr.

MITCHELL FRANCIS BUSZEK JR. Mitchell Francis Buszek Jr. passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 from natural causes. He was born on March 15, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan. Mitch lived in Santa Fe, NM for over 30 years. He is survived by his daughter Brigit Barre, newborn grandson Brooks Barre, and 3 younger siblings. He was a social butterfly, and made new friends wherever he went. Mitch was very politically active on the city, state and national level, and worked dozens of progressive campaigns. He was also an MSIA minister. His presence, passion and friendliness will truly be missed. Funeral services will be held August 5, 2019, 10:30am, at the Rivera Family Funeral home, 417 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 19, 2019
