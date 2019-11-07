Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell I. Krieger MD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MITCHELL I. KRIEGER MD Mitchell I. Krieger MD died on Sunday, October 6, at the age of 80 years in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Mitch was born in Chicago, IL, on March 3, 1939. He graduated from The University of Illinois Medical School and was a prominent orthopedic surgeon in the Chicago area, where he was named as one of the Top Doctors in Chicago. He served as a Major in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired to Santa Fe in 2004. Mitch was an avid fisherman, skier, bridge player, photographer, target shooter, White Sox baseball fan, Chicago Bulls basketball fan and Chicago Bears football fan. He was a member of Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe. He made many friends during his lifetime, and was loyal and generous to all. Mitch was preceded in death by his parents Bessie and Jacob Krieger. He is survived by Prudence Brissman Krieger MD, his wife of 45 years, his sister Emily Maier, his sons Kenneth, Jason, and Benjamin, his daughter Kajsa, his grandson Van and his granddaughter Maggie. Services were held on Tuesday, October 15, at Temple Beth Shalom, followed by burial at Santa Fe National Cemetery, where he was given full military honors. Shiva was held at the Krieger home, 26 Dayflower Drive, Santa Fe. Donations may be sent in Mitch's name to the Adaptive Ski Program of New Mexico at www.ASPNM.org Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 8, 2019

