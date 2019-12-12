Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MOLLY G. CHAVEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOLLY G. CHAVEZ NOVEMBER 30, 2019 Molly G. Chavez of Santa Fe passed away Friday, November 30, 2019, peacefully at her home of 61 years with her entire family surrounding her. Family, friends and community were very important to Molly and she celebrated life with such great enthusiasm. Her profound humbleness ad infectious energy will be greatly missed. Molly was born in Santa Fe where she attended St. Frances Elementary. Her father died at a very early age leaving a widow with 9 children and one on the way. The family moved to Alamosa, Colorado where she attended high school. Molly was one of the oldest children and had to assume a great deal of responsibility to help her mother with her siblings. Molly was born in 1931 post-depression and she learned early on the importance of receiving a good education and the value of hard work. As a young girl, she and her brothers and sisters picked potatoes and onions in order to help put food on the table. She often joked about being made for hard work and she was not afraid of it, in fact, she embraced it and by example, she passed this value onto her children. After graduation from Alamosa High, she returned to Santa Fe where she became a nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital where she met and married Tony "T.J." Chavez. Molly and T.J. were married for 57 years and they raised their family in the City and community they loved. After just a few years Molly left nursing to pursue a career in State Government and illustrious career of 35 years and one that she claimed brought her such enjoyment and satisfaction. Especially, the 12 years that she served in Former Bruce King's Administration. Molly was a staunch Democrat and completely enjoyed campaigning and traveling throughout the State meeting people. The last and final campaign she worked on was Congressman Ben Ray Lujan's, she got out her famous rolodex, the phone book and proceeded to make numerous phone calls. She was so proud of Ben Ray, a home-grown young man who grew up roaming the halls of the State Capitol and in his father's office, Former Speaker of the House, Ben Lujan Sr., who was a very dear and lifelong friend and colleague of Molly's. Molly could be referred to as somewhat bossy, pushy, demanding and refused to take NO for an answer, but most importantly, she was fiercely LOYAL. If she trusted and respected you, she would help you anyway possible. Former Mayor Larry Delgado said she was (Cabezsuda) Stubborn/head strong, when she made up her mind you had best get out of her way. Her favorite charity was Feed the Children and she donated to them very generously. The thought of hungry children bothered her tremendously. In fact, when she was told that the budget for home-delivered meals and congregate meals for senior citizens throughout the City and County of Santa Fe was improperly/illegally and significantly cut during the mid-year budget process and NO one in authority was listening or doing anything to rectify the situation, she picked up the phone and called in her friends, Former Speaker Lujan, Former Representative Lucky Varela and Former Representative Rhonda King, Former Mayor David Coss was called into the Speakers office and only then did the situation get resolved. Coss, the former Finance Director Kathyrn Raveling and the former City Manager, Mike Lujan, claimed for months that the budget indeed had not been cut and only after the official mid-year budget adjustments reflecting the cuts was presented to the entire City Council was action taken. Both Molly and Speaker Lujan said that anyone who disrespects the elderly or misuses/abuses their position, power or authority doesn't deserve to be elected to office of hold an official position. She acknowledged that politics could be messy business; however, she also believed that there was no use for dishonesty, vengeance or retaliation. She also felt strongly that being ignorant was forgivable but being arrogant was disgraceful. Molly absolutely hated being retired or idol, in fact she came out of retirement 3 times. First, as a court reporter for Supreme Court Justice Patrick Serna, secondly, to answer phones at the Office of Indian Affairs for the Director Regis Pecos, and finally answering phones at the State Agency on Aging for the Director Michelle Lujan-Grisham. All jobs she completely enjoyed. However, NO jobs ever compared to the job of greeting people and directing traffic in Governor Bruce King's front office. She adored Bruce and the entire King family and kept in constant contact with Dorothy and Rhonda. She often joked that long before cell phone cameras or surveillance cameras following ones every move, sitting in the front office of the Governor's Office she needed to be careful about picking her nose or scratching her butt because the security guys behind the two-way mirror would certainly see and laugh. Those who loved Molly the most have many awesome memories of her and her absences is going to leave a huge void in our lives. Not only was it an honor it was a personal privilege to call her Best Friend and Mom. Molly had four children, Jeff Chavez (deceased); Ronnie Chavez, wife Angela; Patricia Chavez-Rodriguez, husband David Rodriguez; and Pamela Chavez. Grandchildren, Richard Chavez, Brian Chavez, Bradford Chavez, Michael Chavez, Markus Rodriguez, Erik Rodriguez, Nicholas Martinez and Ashlee Martinez. A rosary will be recited on Sunday, December 15, 2019, 7:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 16, 2019, 9:00am, also at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Reception following at the Elks Lodge. Burial will be private at the National Cemetery.

A rosary will be recited on Sunday, December 15, 2019, 7:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 16, 2019, 9:00am, also at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Reception following at the Elks Lodge. Burial will be private at the National Cemetery.

