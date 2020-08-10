MOLLY HARRIS-WHITTED Molly Harris-Whitted born March 27, 1946, passed away suddenly August 6, 2020 leaving her family devastated at the thought of living without her. Molly was the matriarch of our family and the glue that held it together. Her loss leaves a hole that will truly never be filled. Molly was born and raised in in Santa Fe, NM, grew up in Tesuque and was very proud of this great city. She was extremely active in her community. Molly served on the Santa Fe City Council, it was a highlight in her life. While working for the City of Santa Fe Molly began the Keep Santa Fe Beautiful Program that is still in operation today. She was a founding member of the Fore Kids Golf Tournament to raise money for kids in the Santa Fe community. Molly also served as a board member at the Santa Fe Country Club and was highly involved with Trek for Trash run by Governor Gary Johnson. Molly loved living in Santa Fe and never missed a chance to take the "scenic" route while driving. She knew all the back roads and loved showing off. She was an avid golfer and stayed very active throughout her life. Molly was married to Robert Whitted for 42 years and they had three daughters, Samantha Monnet (Michael), Rebecca Whitted West, and Victoria Stockton (Shad). She had 7 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren. Molly was determined, energetic, loving and loyal to her friends and family. Her place on Earth was marked and will remain forever. Service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at The Light at Mission Viejo at 2:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store