MOLLY SCHUTZ Molly Schutz, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 20th surrounded by her loving family and friends. Molly was born in Perryton, Texas on August 22nd, 1949. She was proceeded in death by her parents Joy and Violet Hergert. Molly is survived by her husband David Schutz, her son Dax (Amber), step daughters Lysa (Mariah and Adrianna), Nicole (Quinn), Amanda and Vanessa Schutz. Molly loved to travel, the ocean and her family. A celebration of life will be held at Rivera's Funeral Home Kiva Chapel of Light Saturday, June 1st at 1 pm. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 26 to May 31, 2019