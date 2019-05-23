Santa Fe New Mexican

Molly Schutz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly Schutz.
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Obituary
Send Flowers

MOLLY SCHUTZ Molly Schutz, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 20th surrounded by her loving family and friends. Molly was born in Perryton, Texas on August 22nd, 1949. She was proceeded in death by her parents Joy and Violet Hergert. Molly is survived by her husband David Schutz, her son Dax (Amber), step daughters Lysa (Mariah and Adrianna), Nicole (Quinn), Amanda and Vanessa Schutz. Molly loved to travel, the ocean and her family. A celebration of life will be held at Rivera's Funeral Home Kiva Chapel of Light Saturday, June 1st at 1 pm. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 26 to May 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.