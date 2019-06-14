Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly Valdez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOLLY VALDEZ Molly Valdez age 89 of Santa Fe our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her home on June 12, 2019 surrounded by all her loving family at her side. Molly was born on April 12, 1930 to Ciriaco and Cruzita Brito. She is peceded in death by her parents, husband Pablo Valdez, son Edward Valdez, daughter Yolanda Valdez, her sisters Melba, and Mable, and her brother Jean. Molly is survived by her son's Paul Valdez (Sylvia), Orlando Valdez (Helen), Ivan Valdez (Jackie), daughters; Priscilla Valdez (Michael), Irma Valdez (Elmer), and Theresa Valdez. Her grandchildren; Adrian, Samuel, Milo, Jeffery, Jessica, Stephanie, Jackie, Savannah, Ivan, Aaliya, Joshua, Felicity, Quaila, Ryan, Chantal, Zion, Cecily and Brittany, as well as her 30 Great-grandchildern 2 great great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and 4 sisters, and countless friends and loved ones. A Rosary with be held on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 7p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 9a.m. at San Isidro with interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cementery. Reception to be determined. Serving as Paulbarer's are Zion Rodriguez, Samuel Reyna, Ryan Rodriguez, Jeffrey Valdez, Ivan Jr Valdez, and Phillip Valdez. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 16 to June 18, 2019

